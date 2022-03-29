Green Party confirms Oakville provincial candidates

Bruno Sousa

The Green Party of Ontario has announced candidates for the upcoming provincial election for the Oakville and Oakville North-Burlington ridings. Bruno Sousa will represent the Greens for the Oakville riding, and Ali Hosny has been nominated as the Oakville North–Burlington candidate.

Sousa represented the Green Party in the Oakville North-Burlington riding in the 2021 federal election. He garnered 1.5 per cent of the popular vote.

The incumbent Liberal, Pam Damoff, won the riding with 46.3 per cent of the popular vote. Oriana Knox represented the Green Party for the Oakville riding and garnered 2.1 per cent of the popular vote.

Sousa is a green entrepreneur, business owner and longstanding member of the Oakville community.

"Climate action is job action," Sousa said. "Through green technology and accountable leadership, we can build a more prosperous and sustainable Ontario."

The Oakville riding is currently represented by Stephen Crawford, a Progressive Conservative Party member. Crawford ousted former Minister of Labour Kevin Flynn, who had held the seat since 2003. Crawford will be seeking his second term in the provincial legislature.

Ali Hosny

With Sousa accepting the nomination for the Oakville riding, it made room for Ali Hosny to represent Oakville North-Burlington. This is the first time Hosny will be running as a candidate in a provincial election.

Hosny is a marketing consultant, career coach and former IKEA manager.

"I’m running for the Ontario Greens because we need to ensure that our children, grandchildren and future generations will have pure water to drink, clean air to breathe, and healthy land to live on and grow their food," said the Oakville resident.

Marianna Workman represented the Greens for Oakville North-Burlington in the 2018 provincial election, earning 3.7 per cent of votes. Progressive Conservative Effie Triantafilopoulos won the riding with 46.4 per cent of the popular vote. Before the 2018 election, the riding did not exist provincially.