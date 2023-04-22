Ground-breaking ceremony for future Oakville school draws Education Minister

× Expand Pastor holding a Bible

Plans have been underway for a new Catholic elementary school to be built in North Oakville.

The school is yet to be named; it will serve 670 students and work is expected to be completed by 2024.

In a few weeks, on May 3, a ceremonious breaking-of-ground event will be held at 1:30 p.m. on 420 Threshing Mill Boulevard by the Halton Catholic District School Board.

Mary Mother of God Parish’s Pastor, Reverend Jerry Punnassery, will officially bless the school.

The Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce, will also be in attendance along with the MPP for North Oakville, Effie Triantafilopoulos.

They will be joined by staff, students, members of the community, and other key parties.