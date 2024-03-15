Gun, drugs, and car theft tools seized during Oakville traffic stop

× Expand Halton Police

A 26-year-old man from Oakville was arrested on Wednesday following a traffic stop in the area of Third Line and Dundas, where quantities of drugs, a loaded handgun, car keys, and an auto theft device was discovered. The suspect was said to be in violation of release and probation orders.

A traffic stop in Oakville on March 13 led to a significant bust as Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers intercepted a black Acura sedan near Third Line and Dundas Street West at approximately 3:35 p.m.

After running the vehicle's license plates and discovering they were reported stolen, officers maintained surveillance as the sedan parked in a nearby plaza.

HRPS safely controlled the scene and subsequently arrested the driver.

According to police, "Investigation at the scene found the vehicle to be stolen. Police also located a loaded handgun, 28.2 grams of prepackaged cocaine, 7.5 grams of prepackaged fentanyl, along with multiple vehicle master key fobs, and a re-programming device."

Joeneil Richardson (26), of Oakville, has been charged with the following:

Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Careless Use/Storage of a Firearm

Breach of Firearms Regulation

Possession of a Restricted Weapon with Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Motor Vehicle

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Possession of Break-In Instruments

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5000

Failure to Comply with Probation Order (2 Counts)

Failure to Comply with Release Order

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.