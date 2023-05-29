Gun found in hotel room

× Expand Openstreetmap Monte Carlo Inn

On Saturday, May 27, around 7:45 p.m., a guest at Monte Carlo Inn, on 374 South Service Road East, checked into their room and observed what appeared to be a handgun.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) was called and, after an investigation, determined it to be an airsoft gun.

Thus, no charges were laid.

Airsoft guns, like the one in this incident, are on the list of weapons that can be surrendered as part of this year's firearms and weapons amnesty.

This amnesty begins this Thursday, June 1, and gives Halton’s residents and businesses the chance to surrender unwanted or illegally-owned firearms, weapons and/or ammunition to the HRPS without the worry of being charged for having them.

You can also surrender:

Imitation firearms

Switchblades

Butterfly knives

Pepper spray

Nunchakus (Nunchucks)

Shurikens (Throwing Stars)

Push daggers

Knife combs

Crossbows

Spiked wristbands

Batons

Blowguns

