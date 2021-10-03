Gun shots heard in Kerr Village

Halton Police responded to reports of gunfire at Kerr Street and Stewart Street at 5:53 AM on Sunday, Oct. 3, according to the HRPS Oakville Twitter account.

J. Potoma HRPS officers search for a firearm

The police confirm that shots were fired and that no one has reported any injuries at this time.

At the scene, An HRPS officer reported that they had apprehended one suspect and were currently searching for the firearm.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Kerr Street from Elmwood Drive to Stewart Street is closed, and during this time the public is asked to avoid the area.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Halton Regional Police 2 Division at (905) 825-4777. Should you wish to remain anonymous, information can be given online at Halton Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).