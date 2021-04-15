Work-to-rule campaign underway, but “full withdrawal of service” not foreseen, says president of Halton’s Catholic elementary teachers’ union

With a negotiation session scheduled for next week, the Halton Catholic school board and its elementary teachers are hopeful that they can reach an agreement to end a nearly month-old work-to-rule campaign by teachers.

Since March 22, the Catholic board’s nearly 1,400 elementary teachers have been refusing to attend meetings, participate in training or professional development, collect money or forms, or take part in the transfer process.

At this point, the work-to-rule campaign is primarily administrative, says Tara Hambly, president of the Halton elementary unit of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA).

“For students and parents, it’s having little effect,” she said. “We’ve chosen actions that are geared at the board, and we are still doing all the core duties of a teacher.”

With ongoing bargaining, Hambly said teachers remain hopeful that a deal can be reached.

“We don’t foresee a full withdrawal of services at this point,” she said.

Tara Hambly, Halton elementary OECTA president

The teachers are working under a collective agreement that expired in August 2019.

A new province-wide deal addressing monetary issues was reached with OECTA elementary teachers last spring, but the Halton Catholic board and its teachers have not been able to agree on the local elements needed to finalize the contract.

In January, Halton’s elementary OECTA members voted 94.1 percent in favour of strike action.

Hambly said the teachers are looking for improvements around staffing processes, particularly in relation to teacher transfers and surplus declarations. She said they are seeking language that other area boards have put into their agreements.

“We’re looking for some predictability and stability in staffing assignments,” she said.

The school board issued a statement saying that it values all of its staff as dedicated, caring professionals.

“We are committed to the success of the local bargaining process, and we are hopeful that a new agreement will soon be reached with our OECTA Elementary Association,” added the statement.