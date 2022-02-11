Halton councillors to consider no boundary expansion option next week

× Expand Stop Sprawl Halton

A motion to explore freezing Halton’s urban boundary will be on the table when regional councillors meet on Feb. 16.

Mayor Rob Burton has said he will bring forward a motion to next week’s meeting asking that regional staff develop a no-expansion planning option for council to consider.

“I have no idea if that will pass, but pass or not, I think it will give us some idea of what we’re going to do,” said Burton, noting the lack of council consensus for a boundary expansion.

He announced his intention at the end of a Halton council workshop session that saw the director of planning services Curt Benson spend four hours defending a proposed growth plan developed by regional staff.

That plan calls for about 2,100 hectares (5,200 acres) of agricultural land near Milton and Halton Hills to be added to the urban boundary for future development.

As part of a provincially mandated update of its official plan, Halton is currently deciding how to best accommodate the 1.1 million people expected to call the region home by 2051.

A crucial step in that update is creating a growth plan that identifies how much – if any – additional land is needed within the region’s urban boundaries for new housing or jobs.

Benson told councillors that boundary expansion is needed to meet future market demand for “ground-based housing” like detached homes and townhouses, as well as necessary employment lands and space for a Georgetown hospital.

The plan calls for about 80 per cent of new residents and jobs to fit within Halton’s existing urban boundaries, with about half of all new housing units to be apartment building based, said Benson.

But without a boundary expansion, he warned that the region wouldn’t be able to accommodate a needed mix of housing types and jobs that it is required to plan for.

Uncertain growth rates, market forces

A boundary freeze would increase pressure on open spaces, parks, community services and schools inside existing urban areas while worsening affordability issues by limiting the availability of single-family homes, Benson added.

Noting that 62.4 per cent of Halton land has long-term protection from development under the Niagara Escarpment Plan, the Greenbelt Plan and the Natural Heritage System, Benson said that the proposed boundary expansion amounts to only 2.3 per cent of the region’s area.

Plans are currently in place to manage the region’s population growth through to 2031, with areas like North Oakville and the Trafalgar corridor designated to provide housing for thousands of new residents.

And while municipalities have been told that they must now plan for two decades of additional growth, some councillors argue that the time frame is too far out to be certain of growth numbers or market forces.

Census numbers released on Wednesday pegged Halton’s 2021 population at 595,000.

That’s about 25,000 fewer people than predicted, with the region currently growing at about half the projected rate, said Milton councillor Colin Best.

He added that changing market demand is leading builders to create denser developments.

Councillors also questioned Benson about the methodology behind the proposed growth plan, the cost of growth and the possibility of waiting to see who wins the provincial election before committing to an updated official plan.

Oakville pop-up rally distributes signs

Public opposition to the boundary expansion has been mounting, with critics expressing concern about the loss of agricultural and green space, and the environmental impact of urban sprawl.

The citizen group Stop Sprawl Halton has been spearheading resistance with a public information campaign that has distributed lawn signs and encouraged residents to lobby politicians. Last weekend it organized pop-up rallies in Oakville and Burlington, with about 40 people waving signs and sharing information at the intersection of Trafalgar and Cornwall Road on Saturday.

Spokesperson Kim Bradshaw says the group was pleased with yesterday's discussion and is keen to see a no-expansion option on the table.

"Councillors were clearly paying close attention to the large number of constituents who raised concerns, from farmers to residents to landowners," she said, in a statement emailed to Oakville News. "Climate change, food security and the ongoing cost of supporting low density communities all featured prominently in the conversation."

"Stop Sprawl Halton will be spending this week preparing their delegation for this critical meeting, and ensuring Halton residents know what this single decision will mean for the next 30 years of Halton's growth."

Golf course development

With the battle over development of the Glen Abbey golf course not far in the rearview mirror, Oakville residents will be interested to see that ClubLink's RattleSnake Point golf course is now a target for residential redevelopment.

The 190-hectare golf course property is part of the proposed boundary expansion. Plans call for it to accommodate over 11,000 residents in 3,230 housing units, as well as more than 1,000 jobs.

Oakville councillor Tom Adams questioned the wisdom of allowing residential development on the Highway 25 property directly across from the Halton landfill site, suggesting the proximity could limit future landfill expansion.

“It seems like that’s problematic,” said the Ward 6 councillor.