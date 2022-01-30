Halton delays vote on controversial urban boundary expansion

A decision on a possible expansion of Halton’s urban boundary will not be made on Feb. 9, as originally planned.

Amid mounting public pressure from opponents, that vote has been rescheduled to "a future meeting," says an announcement on the region's website.

Instead, councillors will participate in a workshop, with regional staff presenting "updated information" and responding to questions.

It will be live-streamed for people to watch, but there will be no public delegations or presentations.

Growth plan would convert agricultural land to housing

As part of a provincially mandated update of its official plan, Halton is currently deciding how to best accommodate the 1.1 million people expected to call the region home by 2051.

A crucial step in that update is creating a growth plan that identifies how much – if any – additional land is needed within the region’s urban boundaries for new housing or jobs.

Halton’s planning staff proposed a growth plan that says 2,100 hectares (5,200 acres) of agricultural land near Milton and Halton Hills should be added to the urban boundary for future development.

While staff say the additional land is needed to meet future market demand for “ground-based housing” like detached homes and townhouses, opponents argue that it will result in expensive and environmentally unsustainable sprawl.

At its Jan.18 meeting, Oakville council expressed opposition to the proposed expansion, instead advocating for growth to be accommodated by intensifying housing and jobs within Halton’s existing urban areas.

But the actual decision was to be made on Feb. 9, when councillors were expected to receive dozens of delegations as they considered the call to preserve farmland and green space.

"Urban sprawl" is not a solution

This week, Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner held a virtual news conference to call on Halton to grow within its boundaries.

"Urban sprawl is not the solution to the housing crisis," Schreiner said. "It’s expensive, terrible for the environment, and destroys farmland and wetlands."

Public opposition to the boundary expansion has been spearheaded through Stop Sprawl Halton. This citizen group says it was formed to "stand up for preserving farmland, watersheds, air quality and vibrant neighbourhoods within existing boundaries." It has been sharing information, distributing lawn signs and encouraging residents to lobby politicians.

According to one Oakville regional councillor, the result has been an inbox filled with hundreds of emails.

Despite the delayed decision-making process, the group is urging supporters to keep up the pressure.

Anyone interested in registering to make a delegation at the rescheduled future decision-making meeting should email the regional clerk, says the region’s website.