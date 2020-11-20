Halton District School Board's elementary schools close for one day

All Halton District School Board's elementary schools will be closed for students on Monday, November 30, 2020. This includes both in-person and virtual schools.

The board is responding to the many system changes occurring as a result of parents' choosing to have their children move from in-person to virtual learning.

On the 30th, elementary staff will be preparing for students to change delivery models. Due to the number of students switching between in-person and virtual learning, many classrooms will be impacted by school re-organizations.

The school will inform the parents if their child’s class is changing.

Students switching from in-person to virtual school are reminded of the following:

Students will hear from their new teacher by the end of the day on Monday, Nov. 30

Students must check their Board email to receive an invitation to a new Google Classroom

Families are invited to check out the Virtual School websites:

Report Card Delivery Dates and Instructions

Report cards will be delivered electronically to parents/guardians (or students 18 and over) using SchoolMessenger’s Secure Document Delivery service. Report cards will be sent on Monday, November 23, 2020.