Halton District School Board welcomes back students and staff

× Expand Unsplash back to school

The Halton District School Board, or HDSB, is looking forward to welcoming approximately 66,000 kindergarten to grade 12 students on the first day of school for in-person and remote learning on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming everyone to a new school year," says Curtis Ennis, Director of Education for the Halton District School Board. "While COVID-19 continues to create challenges, we are prepared to handle all that we may face this year."

HDSB has prepared a comprehensive and flexible September 2021 Plan. The plan outlines the measures the board will follow for the "safety and well-being of students and staff."

The plan was also developed in consultation with Halton Region Public Health and adheres to the Ministry of Education’s COVID-19: Health, safety and operational guidance for schools (2021-2022) and the Ministry of Education’s Memo: Planning for the 2021-2022 School Year.

"We have a detailed September 2021 Plan in place that we are confident is flexible and responsive to this changing environment," continues Ennis. "The Ministry of Education guidelines for opening schools outline priority areas that school boards will focus on in the upcoming school year. These priority areas are student mental health and well-being, early reading and math, and re-engagement of students."

HDSB’s 2,934 elementary teachers, 1,373 secondary teachers, 2,500 non-teaching and support staff and more than 200 principals and vice-principals have been "busy outfitting classrooms, cleaning buildings as well as organizing schedules for students learning in-person and remotely to prepare for a productive and memorable school year," according to a board spokesperson.

Families are being encouraged to review this plan prior to the start of the school year. For more information, families can visit the Board’s Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) webpage or contact their child’s school.

In a final, very exciting announcement, the HDSB is "proud to welcome Grade 9 students to the new Elsie MacGill Secondary School in Milton." While the building is nearing completion, HDSB says students learning in-person will be accommodated at the former E.C. Drury High School building. Grade 10, 11 and 12 will be added to the school over time as student enrollment increases.

Ennis says the board "will continue to utilize the Multi-Year Strategic Plan to set direction and prioritize the collective actions of all stakeholders to ensure our efforts as an organization are aligned and coordinated."

"The Human Rights Equity Action & Accountability Plan: The Way Forward reflects our commitment to create and maintain safe, inclusive learning and working environments free from discrimination for students, families, staff and members of the public."