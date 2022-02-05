Halton issues cold warning for Feb. 5, 2022

× Expand concretecandy on Foter.com - CC BY cold temperatures

Halton Region has issued a cold warning for all day today, Saturday, February 5, 2022.

This warning is issued when temperatures are expected to fall below -15°C (without wind-chill), or when weather conditions are severe enough to warrant alerting the community to the risks involved with prolonged exposure.

Anyone can be affected by extreme cold-related weather conditions, depending on how long one is exposed to cold conditions and exertion levels. Those especially at risk include:

Adults over the age of 65

infants and young children

People who work outdoors

People who exercise outdoors (including hikers, skiers)

Anyone with limited resources to house or protect themselves

During extreme cold, check in, by phone or video with vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, especially seniors who live on their own and keep pets inside.

If phone or video is not possible, when checking-in with vulnerable individuals, remember to practice physical distancing and wash your hands frequently. If physical distancing is difficult to maintain, wear a non-medical mask.

Take action – protect your health

Halton Region offers this advice and helpful tips to protect yourself in extreme cold weather:

Cover exposed skin using multiple layers of loose-fitting clothes with a wind-resistant outer layer, a hat, mittens and scarf.

Always be on the lookout for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Prepare emergency kits for your home and car.

Plan ahead and check the weather forecast.

This Cold Warning will remain in effect until the low temperature for the day is projected to be above –15°C.

For more information on Cold Warnings and what you can do to protect your health, visit our Cold Warnings webpage at halton.ca.