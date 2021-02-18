Halton maintains AAA credit rating despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Moody’s Investors Service affirmed its AAA credit rating for Halton Region, praising the Region’s strategic planning during the pandemic and stating that they are confident that Halton will remain resilient and stable despite future impacts from COVID-19. Halton Region has maintained the top credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service for more than 30 years.

“Halton’s strong leadership and strategic planning over the past year has been an essential part of maintaining and enhancing our services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “Receiving this AAA credit rating for another year confirms that that our prudent financial planning will help us maintain our strong financial position during the pandemic and in our recovery as a community to support Halton residents in the future.”

Maintaining a top credit rating ensures that Halton Region and its four local municipalities continue to access the best possible financing rates available, which minimizes long-term infrastructure capital financing costs. This allows public funds to go further when investing in essential Regional works, including road, water and wastewater projects that help build healthy, complete communities.

Moody’s Investors Service included the following credit strengths in their analysis:

the community’s diversified economy and strong population growth;

Halton’s low debt burden and exceptional levels of liquidity;

the Region’s stable and predictable revenue sources that cushion operating pressures including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and

Halton’s strong management and mature institutional framework.

In June 2020, S&P Global Ratings also upheld its top rating for the Region. Maintaining this distinction from both agencies is a key objective of Halton Region’s 2021 Budget and Business Plan.