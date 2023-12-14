Halton Region opens north Oakville wastewater Environmental Assessment Study

× Expand Halton Region

Halton Region is initiating a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (MCEA) Study for the Lower Base Line Wastewater Pumping Station and Associated Forcemains.

This project was identified in the 2011 Sustainable Halton Water and Wastewater Master Plan to support growth in Milton and Halton Hills, though is located on the lines of North Oakville.

The project will identify the preferred site for the Lower Base Line wastewater pumping station and preferred alignment for the associated wastewater forcemains.

This project will be carried out as a Schedule B MCEA study, in accordance with the requirements of Phases 1 and 2 of the MCEA process, (October 2000, amended 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2023), which is an approved process under Ontario’s Environmental Assessment Act. Upon completion of this study, design will commence for all aspects of the wastewater pumping station and forcemains.

Public and review agency consultation is a key element of the MCEA process and input will be sought throughout this study. Details regarding public consultation opportunities will be announced as the study progresses. To learn more about the study and consultation process, please visit the project's webpage here.

Upon completion of the MCEA Study, a Project File Report will be prepared, finalized, and made publicly available for review and comment for a minimum of 30 days.

The study will follow all legislative requirements and will include consultation with key stakeholders, including the public, Local Municipalities, regulatory agencies and Indigenous Communities.

More information about this wastewater pumping station environmental study can be read online here.