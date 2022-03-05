Halton begins Phase 2 of William Halton Parkway Extension

× Expand Why Kei on UnSplash Road Extension

Halton Region says they have begun construction on "Phase Two" of the William Halton Parkway project, extending multiple roads in north Oakville.

A spokesperson for the region and an email announcement sent to some Oakville residents says that construction, as of now, is scheduled to take place "between March 2022 and December 2023."

"To service growth, address traffic demands and provide new travel options," according to a statement from the Region, "Halton Region has been extending William Halton Parkway (Reg. Rd. 40) to create a new east-west corridor from Bronte Road (Reg. Rd. 25) to Ninth Line (Reg. Rd. 13) in north Oakville."

This new road is being constructed in two phases:

Phase 1 construction from Sixth Line to Ninth Line is complete. The road is open to the public.

Phase 2 construction (Third Line to Sixth Line) is ongoing and has been divided into two stages:

Stage 1 (Third Line to Neyagawa Boulevard): construction began March 2021 and is anticipated to be completed in 2024.

Stage 2: the remaining portion of Phase 2 between Neyagawa Boulevard (Reg. Rd. 4) and Sixth Line, Ward 7, in the Town of Oakville. Construction began in February 2022 and is anticipated to be completed in 2023.

Both phases of this project are outlined in the diagram below:

× Expand Halton Region

Halton says residents and motorists "can look forward to the following improvements":

A new four lane roadway from Sixth Line to Neyagawa Boulevard; and

New on-road bike lanes, multi-use pathways and sidewalks

The contractor for (Phase 2) Stage 2 of William Halton Parkway is Pacific Paving Limited with project administration by Stantec Consulting Limited.

PLANNING AHEAD

"To help you plan ahead for construction activity," says Halton, "please read the project related information below. Wherever possible, mitigation plans will be put in place to minimize disruptions."

All of the below instructions and tips are provided from Halton directly:

Driveway access: Direct access to your driveway may be restricted for short periods of time. We will provide advance notice of any planned restrictions.

Dust and mud: There may be increased levels of dust and mud near the work site. The contractor is required to manage these impacts.

Erosion and sediment controls: We will install erosion and sediment control measures for the duration of the project, including a tree protection fence with heavy-duty silt fabric around the perimeter of the project site.

Mail delivery: We do not anticipate any changes or delays to mail delivery. We will provide advance notice if there are any changes.

Night work: Night work may be required as part of this project. We will provide advance notice of any change in work hours.

Noise: You may experience noise as a result of Regional improvements. We will schedule work in accordance with local noise by-laws.

Precondition photos: In the coming weeks, a Halton Region representative will take photos of the project site before the project begins.

Property restoration: Final property restoration will be completed towards the end of the construction project (weather permitting): If your driveway will be impacted by this work, the contractor will inform you in advance of the driveway restoration work to allow the vehicles to be removed from the driveway or out of the garage as required. The section of your driveway that is impacted will be restored.

If your lawn or landscaping has been impacted by this work, new sod will be placed. This work may be delayed, depending on weather, to improve chance of the sod surviving.

Traffic delays: The project may cause traffic delays, lane shifts or lane restrictions. We will make every effort to minimize any potential inconvenience. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

Truck traffic: You will notice occasional increases in truck traffic around the ongoing improvements. Please be aware and use extra caution while driving.

Waste collection: Your garbage and recycling will continue to be picked up on your regular scheduled collection day. The contractor is responsible for moving your garbage and recycling to a location where our collection vehicles can pick them up. Please mark your house number on containers or bins to help with identification.

More information about this project is available online with Halton Region.