Halton Police report drug bust including $150,000 in cash

Halton Regional Police have successfully concluded a significant drug investigation, resulting in the apprehension of a 43-year-old man from Mississauga and the seizure of several illicit drugs as well as $150,000 in cash.

Yesterday, on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, Halton Police 1 District Street Crime team arrested 43-year-old Robert Czarnowski in Mississauga and executed search warrants at two locations, one in Mississauga and another in Oakville.

During the execution of the warrants, authorities confiscated:

Approximately 2 kilograms of cocaine

2 kilograms of cannabis resin

3 kilograms of illicit cannabis

Hundreds of oxycodone pills

7 grams of methamphetamine.

In addition to the narcotics, $150,000 in cash and various items associated with drug trafficking were seized. Czarnowski is now facing four charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (3 counts)

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution.

Czarnowski is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the HRPS 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.