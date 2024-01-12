Halton Police report drug bust including $150,000 in cash

Halton Police
Halton Regional Police have successfully concluded a significant drug investigation, resulting in the apprehension of a 43-year-old man from Mississauga and the seizure of several illicit drugs as well as $150,000 in cash.
Yesterday, on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, Halton Police 1 District Street Crime team arrested 43-year-old Robert Czarnowski in Mississauga and executed search warrants at two locations, one in Mississauga and another in Oakville.
During the execution of the warrants, authorities confiscated:
- Approximately 2 kilograms of cocaine
- 2 kilograms of cannabis resin
- 3 kilograms of illicit cannabis
- Hundreds of oxycodone pills
- 7 grams of methamphetamine.
In addition to the narcotics, $150,000 in cash and various items associated with drug trafficking were seized. Czarnowski is now facing four charges:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (3 counts)
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution.
Czarnowski is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the HRPS 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.