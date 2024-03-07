Halton Police arrest Mississauga man after escaping police custody

× Expand Ben Brown

A 22-year-old from Mississauga has been arrested after escaping police custody during an auto theft investigation. Multiple charges have been laid.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Jan. 10, Halton Police received a 911 call reporting a high-end vehicle theft in progress at the intersection of Appleby Line and New Street in Burlington.

Upon arrival, officers witnessed two suspects fleeing the scene on foot. Despite extensive search efforts, the suspects managed to evade custody. Subsequently, the investigation was assumed by the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau.

On March 6, Halton Police executed a criminal code search warrant at a residence in Mississauga, resulting in the confiscation of vehicle break-in tools, vehicle master keys, and a quantity of suspected fentanyl.

Arshmit Peter, 22, of Mississauga, has been charged with:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Break and Enter Tools

Possession of Vehicle Master Keys

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at Milton court on March 27.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.