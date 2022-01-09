Halton Police arrest a Toronto man for human trafficking

× Expand Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash

After completing a lengthy human trafficking investigation stemming from incidents that took place from 2016 to 2020, Halton Police arrested a 26-year-old man from Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

The man faces multiple charges involving the exploitation of a female under the age of 18 in Halton and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Further information, such as a specific location, is not released in order to protect the victim's identity.

Police believe there may be more victims. They ask anyone with information to contact the Halton Regional Police Service's Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5331.

The suspect, Paolo Fadul-Gonzalez has been charged with:

Trafficking of a person under 18 years of age

Procuring a person under 18 years of age

Receive material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18 years of age

Receive material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons

Procuring by exercising control

Advertising sexual advertisements

Sexual Assault (x2)

Assault

The suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Please note: individuals charged are considered innocent under the law and can only be found guilty by a court of law.

The Halton Regional Police Service firmly believes that every person has the right to feel safe in our community.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault and witnesses are encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault support services and resources

Signs / Indicators of Human Trafficking

Not being allowed to speak for themselves;

Not having control of their own money or cellphone;

Suddenly having a new or second cell phone with a secret number;

Being controlled by others and escorted at all times;

Not being allowed to contact family or friends;

Withdrawing from family and friends;

Providing rehearsed answers to casual questions;

Being secretive about their activities;

Showing signs of abuse, such as bruising, cigarette burns, fractures, etc.

Having a new boyfriend, girlfriend or friend who they won't introduce to friends/family; and

Having new items (clothing, jewelry etc.) outside their financial means.

What Should I Do if I Think Someone is a Victim of Trafficking?

If there is immediate danger or if you suspect someone is being trafficked, call 9-1-1.

You may also call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is a confidential, multilingual service, operating 24/7 to connect victims and survivors with social services, law enforcement, and emergency services, as well as receive tips from the public. The hotline uses a victim-centered approach when connecting human trafficking victims and survivors with local emergency, transition, and/or long-term supports and services across the country, as well as connecting callers to law enforcement where appropriate.