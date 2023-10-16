Halton Police raise budget concerns over expensive new rifles

× Expand HRPS Halton Regional Police Photo: Halton Regional Police

The province is considering equipping its officers with C8 semi-automatic rifles to enhance their ability to respond effectively to active attacker situations.

Last month, on September 28, the Halton Regional Police had a board meeting where Halton Police Chief Stephen Tanner spoke up about his concerns regarding a ​​new Community Safety and Policing Act set to come into effect on April 1, 2024.

The act would mean all front-line officers in Ontario carry C8 military-style semi-automatic rifles. The ammunition those rifles need just for training would cost about $800,000. Not to mention the 5 days required for officers to come off the streets and go through training, which Tanner outlined would cost about $4,000 to $5,000 of salary.

"I and we have some significant concerns about that cost and the impact on the budget," Chief Tanner said. "Behind the scenes, there will be some work done to see if the province will support some of those costs."

Chief Tanner went on to explain that officers' safety is a priority and if different vest carriers are required, it would mean another price tag of $100,000-$200,000. Additionally, annual training sessions would mirror that price.

"I just want to flight that very early, these regulations will not come without great financial impact."

Jeff Knoll, the Chair of HRPS raised the question “Is the C-8 weapon trained at OPC? (Ontario Police College)”

Tanner expressed further concern, "No, that’s another issue, we’ve had some discussions with the director at OPC and I don’t think they’re prepared to do it, I don’t think they have the range to do it."

Deputy Roger Wilkie spoke up by saying "There appeared to be a lack of awareness of the financial impact that this will cause, as well as some of the procurement issues if all of a sudden 45 police services are scrambling to get the same equipment."

This proposed regulation is a response to recommendations following a tragic event in 2020, where a man, impersonating a police officer, caused a shooting rampage in Nova Scotia resulting in the loss of 22 lives.

If this new regulation is approved, it would mandate that every officer in the province tasked with patrol duties and potential active attacker response duties must have immediate access to a semi-automatic rifle along with a minimum of two fully loaded magazines.

Police departments are expected to comply with these requirements within the next two years, as outlined in the proposed regulation.