Halton Police charge six with solicitation of a minor

Bermix Studio on Unsplash

From Monday, May 2 to Friday, May 6, 2022, Halton Police's Human Trafficking Unit operated Project Embark. The project goal was to identify and arrest offenders seeking sexual services from females under 18.

During the investigation, several suspects arranged meetings for sexual services despite being advised that they were communicating with a female who was only 16 years of age.

As a result of the project, six accused were arrested and charged with:

Communicating for the Purpose of Obtaining for Consideration the Sexual Services of a Person Under the Age of 18

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, Halton Regional Police Service will not release the names of the accused at this time. In Canada, a person charged with a crime is considered innocent unless found guilty by a court of law.

The HRPS Human Trafficking Strategy mirrors our National and Provincial strategies. It takes an enhanced approach. The Service will continue to utilize proactive and preventative measures such as Project Embark to identify and prosecute those that would engage in the predatory victimization of our most vulnerable.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5331.

Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.