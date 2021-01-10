Halton’s police chief issues apology from Florida

HRPS

In a personal written statement issued from Florida, Halton Regional Police Chief Stephen Tanner is apologizing for travelling out of the country during the pandemic.

“My decision to travel in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation was a poor decision and one that I deeply regret,” said the statement, issued by the police service on Friday.

“I am returning to the country this weekend and will be complying with the requirements to quarantine upon my arrival in Canada.”

Tanner says he travelled to Florida in late December to address personal business matters, with the knowledge and support of Oakville mayor Rob Burton, who chairs the Halton police services board.

During the chief’s absence, Halton officer Michael Tidball died suddenly, due to what has been described as “an acute medical episode.”

Tanner apologized to the service for not being there to support them while they grieve Tidball’s death.

“My absence is a distraction from their healing and has taken the force away from what is important at this time,” he said.

Burton has also issued a public statement, throwing his support behind Tanner.

“Before the province's partial lockdown Chief Steve Tanner informed me in advance of his travel to tend to an urgent property matter. I had no objection,” he wrote.

In a media interview, Burton said he approved the chief’s trip on Dec. 22.

“Things can always look differently in hindsight, can't they, and things looked differently back before the partial lockdown began when I didn't have an objection,” his statement said.

Rob Burton

“Chief Tanner continues to have my full confidence,” Burton concluded.

“The Chief leads our police service in an exemplary manner and will continue to do so.”

News of Tanner’s travel comes after a week of high-profile resignations by public figures who have taken trips outside of the country despite public health advisories warning against unnecessary travel.