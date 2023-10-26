Halton Police asking for public's help to identify Oakville break-in suspects

by

The Halton Regional Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects connected to a break-in that occurred in a southeast Oakville home on October 4, 2023. Photos of the three suspects can be seen below.

Over the course of October, the Halton Police have seen a number of break-ins in Oakville where suspects have been looking for jewelry, high-end clothing, and cash. 

According to a media release from the Halton Police, "houses that back onto green spaces have been targeted and thieves have gained entry by smashing the rear sliding glass door."

"The break-ins have been occurring during the day and through the evening hours while residents are not home."

The three suspects in connection to the October 4 incident have been described by police as the following:

Suspect #1: Male, 30s, 5'8”, heavy build. Seen wearing black pants, an orange long-sleeve shirt, black shoes, a blue baseball hat, and orange gloves.

Suspect #2: Male, 20s, 5'10”, medium build, clean-shaven, short black hair. Seen wearing black shorts with a white and red logo, a grey t-shirt with a large “True Rlgn” logo on the back, black shoes with white soles, and blue surgical gloves.

Suspect #3: Male, late 20s to early 30s, 6'0”, medium build, scruffy beard and dark hair. Seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, grey jogging pants, dark baseball hat, dark gloves, and carrying a black Helly Hansen duffel bag.

A video of the incident has been provided and can be found here.

The Halton Police is asking that anyone with information on these suspects or their whereabouts contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca