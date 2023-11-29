Halton Police identify four suspects connected to a series of residential break-ins across Ontario

× Expand Halton Police

The Halton Regional Police is actively pursuing four suspects connected to a series of residential break-ins spanning Halton and the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA) as well as Southern Ontario.

Despite executing search warrants at residences linked to the suspects in Mississauga, Brampton, and Hagersville on Nov. 21, the police have yet to apprehend the individuals.

Numerous items believed to be stolen from various break-ins were recovered during the execution of the search warrants. However, the suspects - Jordan Saccucci (33) of Mississauga, Marcel Blackburn (37) of Hagersville, Paul Nkrumah (36) of Brampton, and Dumark Lindsay (41) of Mississauga - remain at large.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the suspects in connection with 30 residential break-ins across Halton, Peel, York, Caledon, and Hamilton.

The Halton Police have released attached photos of the wanted parties and urge the public to report any information they have that may lead to their arrest.

The police believe the suspects are aware of the arrest warrants but have yet to turn themselves in. Instead, there are concerns that they may have continued their spree, with recent residential break-ins reported on Nov. 22 and 23 in Oakville, Mississauga, and York.

Halton Police say, "If confronted by homeowners, the suspects may provide an unconvincing excuse pertaining to some sort of construction or landscaping service before quickly departing."

They are known to approach the front door of homes during the day, wearing surgical masks or face coverings, and wearing hoods and gloves.

The suspects were last seen driving what Halton Police have identified as a newer model black Chevrolet Tahoe RST (see photo below.)

The four men are connected to the GTHA but are suspected to have ventured out to other areas of Ontario to commit break and enters.

Members of the public should not approach the suspects. If seen, please call 911, or contact the Halton Regional Police Service at 905 825 4777.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can also contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.