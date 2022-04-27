Halton Police investigate April 26 shooting in Oakville

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating a shooting in the town of Oakville. At approximately 10:20 p.m on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, officers responded to the Winston Park commercial area (Dundas Street West and Hampshire Gate) for reports of a single gunshot.

Police located one male victim near the McDonalds Restaurant (2510 Hampshire Gate) with a gunshot wound. Emergency services transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s injuries indicate the weapon may have been a pellet gun.

Police are investigating the motive of the shooting; however, it does not appear to be a random encounter.

The suspect is a male wearing all-black clothing and a motorcycle helmet. The suspect was last seen driving a motorcycle westbound on Dundas Street at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.