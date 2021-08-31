Halton Police investigates vandalism of Oakville Soccer Club with hate messages

Halton Police is investigating reports of hate-motivated vandalism of the Oakville Soccer Club on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. According to the Halton Regional Police Service, unidentified suspect(s) targeted the Oakville Soccer Club and spray-painted the club building and the grounds of the surrounding property with hate-motivated words and symbols.

Based on the nature of the graffiti on the vandalized building located at 1520 Pine Glen Road in Oakville, HRPS is investigating this crime as a hate-motivated incident. The police, at this point, will not release further details about the graffiti to curb the propagation of the intended hateful message.

The police urge the locals to come forward with any information that would help identify the individual(s) responsible.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident witnessed this incident, or has dash-camera footage of the area at the time noted above is asked to contact the 2 District Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2284”, the police said.

You can submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.