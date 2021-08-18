Huge amount of drugs seized, 12 people arrested through Project Icarus

Halton Police seized the largest quantity of drugs in its history as part of Project Icarus, a joint forces operation with the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario, Peel Regional Police, and the Canada Border Services Agency. The police arrested 12 people, laid 44 charges, and disrupted several illegal cannabis and cocaine processing facilities.

Project Icarus began as a drug investigation by the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) with one suspect in October 2020 and later grew into a joint forces operation. According to HRPS, they identified a large gang and obtained 130 judicial authorizations during the operation.

Through Project Icarus, a large quantity of illicit drugs and firearms were seized, including:

27 kilograms of cocaine

15 kilograms of ecstasy (MDMA)

Over 1000 kilograms of cannabis in bulk, edible, and resin form

One .40 calibre Glock handgun

One 9mm Glock handgun

Prohibited magazines

One 12 gauge shotgun

1,100 rounds of ammunition

The police also found 0.5 kg of Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Morphine, jewelry, more than $100,000 in currency, and motor vehicles. Police laid multiple charges on the persons arrested, including

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Trafficking

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Unlawfully Produce Substance

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Trafficking a Controlled Substance

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Breach of Firearms Regulation

Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Crime

"Icarus has removed drugs, guns and criminals from the streets of not just Halton but the entire GTA. I'm extremely proud of the work done by all the officers involved. If you choose to participate in organized crime in our region, threatening the safety of our community, we will aggressively target you and arrest you," commented Halton Regional Police Service Deputy Chief Jeff Hill.