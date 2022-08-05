Halton Police Launches eTickets Pilot Project

HRPS Officer on her phone

Next Tuesday, August 9, is the start of Halton Regional Police Service’s eTickets Pilot Project.

HRPS officers in Oakville’s 2 District will implement the pilot in the fall.

eTickets – Provincial Offence Notices – are filled out digitally and will look different, but have the same bearing in court as the previous format, while also offering “clear, easy to read instructions.”

Halton Police wants to have all its frontline officers issuing tickets electronically “by early 2023;” the project is meant to put that plan to the test.

Deputy Chief Roger Wilkie believes eTickets “streamline the entire ticketing process, meaning officers can spend less time on paperwork and more time in the community focused on safety and well-being.” A digital ticketing system also ensures accurate and efficient records which are easy to access, compared to carbon copy tickets.

To see what the eTicket system looks like, watch HRPS’s eTicket Video.