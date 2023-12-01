Halton Police introduce LISA to overcome language barriers

× Expand Halton Police

Among many adjustments being made in Ontario policing, bridging the language barrier gap is a new focus for Halton Police.

The Halton Police Board has recently signed a deal to integrate a Language Interpreting Services Application (LISA), a web-based app by Languages in Motion Ltd., into its operations.

This tool will give frontline officers access to interpreters through audio and video in over 200 languages.

Police say the app comes in response to Halton, the fastest-growing region in the GTHA, facing a growing and diverse population with 17% of residents speaking languages other than English or French, and over 7,000 residents reportedly unable to speak either language.

Halton Police outlined that the amount of non-English or French-speaking residents in the region has increased by 40% over the past 12 years, making the demand for a language interpreter inevitable.

Superintendent Bob Gourley says, "Having LISA available at any given moment will ensure our officers are better equipped to answer the call - regardless of who is making it."

Gourley also added that, "discovering innovative solutions to overcoming barriers within policing is always a top priority for our Service."

More information about LISA is available online here with Halton Police.