Halton Police make 'historic' seizure of Fentanyl

Officials from the Halton Regional Police Service announced this morning that they that had executed a seizure of more than 10.25 kilograms of fentanyl. This is the largest amount of the drug ever confiscated in Halton Region.

Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous, synthetic drug that is often mixed in with cocaine or methamphetamines. It has become more and more of an issue over the past years and Detective Sergeant Paul Foley says it has become a "significant substance affecting our community."

This fentanyl seizure is the result of the year-long 'Project Mover' investigation, which began a year ago and involved suspects from Oakville, Mississauga, Brampton and Toronto. A raid in Oakville was conducted in September, near the intersection of Lakeshore Road and Burloak Drive. Over 30 charges are now being brought against nine people, two of whom are from Oakville. Charges include possession of a variety of drugs with intent to traffic and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

"Project Mover" began when police responded to the theft of a package in Oakville last summer. Their resulting investigation led them to the 9 suspects that have since been arrested.

"Harm from drugs like this doesn't discriminate by race, culture or age," said Deputy Chief Jeff Hill at a press conference this morning. "Just a few grams can kill a person."

Detective Sergeant Foley says that Halton Police have been seeing the effects of fentanyl in Oakville over the past years and the drug has been present in several recent arrests.

"Fentanyl gets mixed with cocaine or meth and sometimes people won't have naloxone or any remedy available," he says. He went on to say that the police service has seen 150 overdoses this year to date.

The fentanyl itself was not present at the press conference, due to safety concerns, but police showed photos of many large bags of the drug, dyed in different colours for marketing purposes.

List of things seized by police during "Project Mover:"

10.25 kilograms of fentanyl

1 kilogram of cocaine

6 kilograms of unidentified substance (to be tested for analysis)

1.25 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine

over $300,000 CAD

a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun

a .40 calibre handgun with extended clip

a stolen Dodge SUV (pictured above)

an Acura compact SUV

The HRPS ask that people go to Crime Stoppers should they want to submit any anonymous tips concerning this investigation. Tips can be submitted either through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca or over the phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).