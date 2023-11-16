Halton Police seek help identifying Oakville vehicle thief

× Expand Halton Police

A clear face of the Halton region auto theft epidemic has finally been presented to the public.

The Halton Police are reaching out to the Oakville community for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a recent vehicle theft incident.

On the morning of this past Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, a Lexus SUV was stolen from the driveway of a residence located in the area of Ninth Line and Dundas Street East in Oakville.

Fortunately, the thief abandoned the vehicle not far from the scene and it was later successfully recovered by the Halton Regional Police Service.

Police investigators have acquired interior dashcam footage capturing the thief in action while driving the stolen vehicle. The public is urged to view the video, accessible at the following link: https://bit.ly/49E45Sv.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.