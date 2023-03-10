Woman tries to stab Halton Police officer with a sharp metal object

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

On Sunday, Mar. 5, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers showed up at a woman’s home in Brampton because she failed to appear in court and had outstanding charges.

As HRPS officers attempted to arrest her, she lunged at them with “a long metal spear” type of object.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, and the woman was taken into custody.

After the suspect was taken to the police station, she bit an officer who was taking her fingerprints.

The 47-year-old woman is charged with failing to comply with a release order, assaulting a police officer, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, assault with intent to resist arrest, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She is being held in custody, pending a bail hearing.