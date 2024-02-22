Halton Police officer charged after accidentally discharging firearm

× Expand Ben Brown

A Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officer has been charged and suspended after their gun was accidentally discharged.

After an internal investigation, Constable Jordan Lee, a six-year veteran of the force, faces a charge of Careless Use of a Firearm.

The incident occurred on Jan. 29, in Burlington, during Constable Lee's official duties. While handling a police-issued firearm, the weapon was discharged accidentally, resulting in no injuries.

In accordance with HRPS policy, the Regional Investigative Services conducted an investigation into the matter, as mandated for all firearm discharge incidents involving Service members.

Constable Lee has been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act of Ontario. He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice - Milton on April 3, 2024.