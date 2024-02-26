HRPS officer dragged on road by stolen car

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

An attempted carjacking in Milton led to a confrontation between Halton Regional Police officers and several suspects in the early hours of last Wednesday. One officer was dragged by the suspect vehicle while attempting to make an arrest.

Halton Police responded to a call on Feb. 21 at around 3:15 a.m. near Woodward Avenue and Thompson Road North in Milton for an attempted auto theft in progress.

Officers intervened as suspects tried to steal a 2024 Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck and while trying to arrest one of the suspects, an officer was dragged about 50 meters by the suspect vehicle before sustaining minor injuries.

Despite the driver managing to escape, the investigation led to the arrest of one of the suspects who had fled on foot, found hiding in a neighbouring residence's backyard.

The apprehended individual, identified as 23-year-old Takiyoudine Oumerzouk from Montreal, Quebec, faced charges including:

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Obstruct Peace Officer

Failure to Comply with Release Order

Oumerzouk was under a release order prohibiting him from leaving Quebec at the time of his arrest.

Following the arrest, Oumerzouk was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

The search for additional suspects involved in the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.