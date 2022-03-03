Halton police receive $200K victim support grant

Issued over a two-year period, the $200,000 Victim Support Grant facilitates an expansion of supports offered to victims and survivors of intimate partner violence in Halton region through a multi-pronged strategy.

Collectively, these complementary, victim-centric strategies focus on enhanced partnerships between police and non-police partners to better respond to the complex needs of survivors and help create safe places across our region for survivors to report violence and coercive and controlling behaviour.

In 2020, the HRPS responded, on average, to more than ten intimate partner violence incidents a day in the community.

Intimate partner violence is an ever-present secret carried by far too many in our community. The HRPS, and our community partners, know and see the toll of violence on families.

While the complexities of survivors are unique, the commonality they share is the need for a safe place to report intimate partner violence. The strategies funded through this grant will provide a safer pathway forward for survivors, including through reporting.

Embedding of a Violence Against Women Support Worker

A portion of the grant will be used to embed a dedicated violence against women (VAW) support worker from Halton Women’s Place* within the HRPS Intimate Partner Violence Offender Management Unit (IPV-OMU). As a result, the IPV-OMU will be better positioned to provide survivors safety support, community referrals, crisis, group and individual counselling, and advocacy, which will help mitigate risks to survivors.

To better meet the needs of our diverse community, the VAW worker will also work closely with the IPV-OMU and the Victim Services Unit of the HRPS to access their volunteer crisis workers who amongst them, speak 15 languages. Additionally, HMC Connections** would also provide consultation and support in terms of strategies for providing services and supports that are culturally appropriate and address the complexities faced by newcomers to Canada.

Enhanced Risk Assessment Training

A portion of the grant will be used to provide enhanced intimate partner violence risk assessment training to Halton Women’s Place staff and HMC Connections staff.

Recognizing that victims and survivors of intimate partner violence may have more comfort accessing support through non-police agencies, this training will ensure that non-police partners who are dealing directly with survivors of intimate partner violence have access to the same risk assessment tools as police.

This training will bolster their ability to identify and mitigate risk for their clients.

A message for victims of intimate partner violence

Intimate partner violence affects us all. If you or anyone you know needs help, please reach out.

You are not alone.

Victims of intimate partner and/or sexual violence support services and resources