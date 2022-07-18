Halton Police release images of suspects wanted in last month’s Home Depot theft

On June 23rd, four adults, one male and three females, made away with two shopping carts full of electrical wire, two fans, and two water bottles from a Home Depot, at 2555 Bristol Circle, in Oakville. The suspects used four children, as well as kids’ blankets and bags, to conceal the stolen items, which are valued at over $3200. The suspects made no attempt to pay.

Halton Police have now released images to match descriptions of the suspects.

Suspect 1 - Male, in his 40s, approx. 5'10", large/heavy build, short black hair, trimmed beard/moustache, wearing a blue/white/grey striped golf shirt, blue shorts, red sneakers, tattoo on right forearm.

Suspect 2 - Female, in her 40s, approx. 4'10", heavy build, brown hair in a bun, wearing a blue/white striped t-shirt, cammo tights, sandals and a brown shoulder strap purse.

Suspect 3 - Female, in her 30s, approx. 5'10', average build, long dirty blonde hair, wearing a white t-shirt with Reebok across front, knee length jean skirt, blue slip on shoes, white shoulder strap purse with flower pattern.

Suspect 4 - Female, in her 30s, approx. 5'7", heavy build, long black hair, wearing a black tank top with white Reebok word and symbol on front, black pants with 2 white stripes down the sides and black slip on shoes.

Suspect Vehicle: 2007 Pontiac minivan, gold/brown in colour. Ontario Licence plate - CVKS224