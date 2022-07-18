Halton Police release images of suspects wanted in last month’s Home Depot theft

HRPS Home Depot theft - June 23

On June 23rd, four adults, one male and three females, made away with two shopping carts full of electrical wire, two fans, and two water bottles from a Home Depot, at 2555 Bristol Circle, in Oakville. The suspects used four children, as well as kids’ blankets and bags, to conceal the stolen items, which are valued at over $3200. The suspects made no attempt to pay.

Halton Police have now released images to match descriptions of the suspects.

Suspect 1 - Male, in his 40s, approx. 5'10", large/heavy build, short black hair, trimmed beard/moustache, wearing a blue/white/grey striped golf shirt, blue shorts, red sneakers, tattoo on right forearm.

Suspect 2 - Female, in her 40s, approx. 4'10", heavy build, brown hair in a bun, wearing a blue/white striped t-shirt, cammo tights, sandals and a brown shoulder strap purse.

Suspect 3 - Female, in her 30s, approx. 5'10', average build, long dirty blonde hair, wearing a white t-shirt with Reebok across front, knee length jean skirt, blue slip on shoes, white shoulder strap purse with flower pattern.

Suspect 4 - Female, in her 30s, approx. 5'7", heavy build, long black hair, wearing a black tank top with white Reebok word and symbol on front, black pants with 2 white stripes down the sides and black slip on shoes.

Suspect Vehicle: 2007 Pontiac minivan, gold/brown in colour. Ontario Licence plate - CVKS224