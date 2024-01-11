Halton police searching for convicted human trafficker on loose

× Expand Halton Police

Halton Regional Police is urgently seeking the public's assistance in locating 31-year-old Ryan Gentles of Brampton who is wanted in connection to a human trafficking investigation.

According to Halton Police, "On Jan. 8, 2024, 31-year-old Ryan Gentles of Brampton removed his ankle monitor and fled the area of Dixie Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton."

Police say Gentles had previously been released on bail and is awaiting a sentencing hearing for human trafficking charges which he pled guilty to. The charges are:

Trafficking in Persons

Material Benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons

Advertising Sexual Services

Assault (four counts)

Gentles is described as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 lbs with a medium build, Gentles is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), specifically Etobicoke, North York, and Scarborough. A photo is provided above.

Operating under the alias "Grizzy Gwop," which he has tattooed on his left arm with this moniker.

Police are asking anyone who has come into contact with Gentles, or has information concerning his whereabouts to contact the HRPS Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5331.

If seen, do not approach Gentles. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Halton Regional Police Service firmly believes that every person has the right to feel safe in our community.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault and witnesses are encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service. The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in our region for victims of violence and/or sexual assault:

Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit 905-825-4777 ext. 5239 or by email at VictimServices@haltonpolice.ca

Nina's Place Sexual Assault and Domestic Assault Care Centre 905-336-4116 or 905-681-4880

Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) 905-875-1555 (24-hour crisis line)

Radius Child & Youth Services 905-825-3242 (Oakville) or 1-855-744-9001

Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 (24-hour crisis line)

THRIVE Counselling 905-845-3811 or 905-637-5256

Signs / Indicators of Human Trafficking

Not being allowed to speak for themselves;

Not having control of their own money or cellphone;

Suddenly having a new or second cell phone with a secret number;

Being controlled by others and escorted at all times;

Not being allowed to contact family or friends;

Withdrawing from family and friends;

Providing rehearsed answers to casual questions;

Being secretive about their activities;

Showing signs of abuse, such as bruising, cigarette burns, fractures, etc.

Having a new boyfriend, girlfriend, or friend who they won't introduce to friends/family; and

Having new items (clothing, jewellery, etc.) outside their financial means.

What Should I Do If I Think Someone is a Victim of Trafficking?

If there is immediate danger or if you suspect someone is being trafficked, call 9-1-1.

You may also call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is a confidential, multilingual service, operating 24/7 to connect victims and survivors with social services, law enforcement, and emergency services, as well as receive tips from the public.

The hotline uses a victim-centered approach when connecting human trafficking victims and survivors with local emergency, transition, and/or long-term supports and services across the country, as well as connecting callers to law enforcement, where appropriate.