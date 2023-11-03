Halton Police seek public assistance with an ongoing investigation

× Expand Halton Police

The Halton Police is requesting public assistance for an ongoing investigation in Oakville that took place on Oct. 21 in the area of Winston Park Drive and Plymouth Drive.

Halton Police have identified two witnesses in relation to this investigation, a male and female who stopped their vehicle in the area of southeast Oakville near the border of Mississauga to help a female pedestrian in distress.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

According to Halton Police, "these witnesses then drove the female back to her residence and waited with her until contact was made with family."

Police are hoping to get in touch with these witnesses and speak with them as part of this investigation.

Anyone with dash cam footage or who may have seen something suspicious in the area of Winston Park Drive and Plymouth Drive on Oct. 21 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. is encouraged to speak to investigators.

This is all the information the police can provide at this moment.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.