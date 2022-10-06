Halton Police seek two armed robbers of Oakville IDA Pharmacy

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Halton Regional Police Services are looking for two suspects who robbed the IDA Kerr Speers Pharmacy, located at 496 Kerr Street, on Thursday, September 29.

At around 10:30 a.m. that day, two men entered the pharmacy – one pulled out a handgun and demanded money and narcotics.

Both men eventually hopped over the pharmacy counter before fleeing the area with stolen cash and narcotics.

No one was injured.

Halton Police describe the suspects as Black, six feet in height, and in their mid-20s. They wore dark clothes, and black face masks.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Halton police at 905-825-4747, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.