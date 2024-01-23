Halton Police shut down Lakeshore Road for "Person in Crisis"

Ben Brown
Halton Police announced on X (Twitter) yesterday morning, Jan. 22, 2024, that Lakeshore Road was closed between Kerr Street and Chisholm Street.
The Halton Police Tactical Rescue Unit (TRU) was spotted on scene.
Halton Police received a call around 7 a.m. on Jan. 22, responding to a person in crisis. They put out a post on X asking residents to avoid Lakeshore Road between Kerr Street and Chisholm Street.
Police concluded the investigation at around 11:40 a.m. and Lakeshore Road was re-opened.
In response to questions from Oakville News, Halton Police would only say that there was a person in crisis and no injuries were reported.
A person in crisis information package from Halton Police can be found here: Person in Crisis Information Package