Halton Police respond to six early November Oakville break-ins

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

The desperation levels of criminals in the Halton region continue to prevail, and if auto theft isn’t their focus - your home or business certainly is.

From Nov. 1-3, the Halton Police have responded to six instances of break-ins at both businesses and homes in Oakville. Perpetrators seem to be targeting jewelry, cash, and devices.

Halton Police have yet to make any arrests in connection with these incidents.

Here's a look at the six different reports of break-in crime over the first three days of this month:

#1: Smash and grab at local business

On Monday, Nov. 1 between midnight and 8:30 a.m., unidentified suspects broke into a local business by smashing the front door with a rock.

The suspects stole a small amount of cash and a tablet case, with a combined value of approximately $800. The Halton Police have no other suspect information at this time.

#2: Homeowner comes home to break-in

On the same day at around 7:30 p.m., police received a call from a horrified homeowner who after returning home, found their house in disarray.

The perpetrators are reported to have smashed a sliding glass door to gain entry and then took an unknown amount of jewelry from the home.

According to Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) “a dark-coloured, 4-door sedan was observed picking up a possible suspect near the home at approximately 7:25 p.m. There is no additional suspect information at this time.”

#3: Restaurant iPad theft

On November 2, at around 4:51 a.m., police responded to a reported break-in at a restaurant on Postmaster Drive in Oakville.

The officers who were on-scene noted that the front door had been smashed. Halton Police say “It is believed that the suspect(s) stole an iPad, valued at approximately $1,000, before fleeing.”

#4: Cross Avenue store break-and-enter

In the afternoon of Nov. 2, at 1:05 p.m., police responded to a possible break-and-enter at another business located on Cross Avenue. Accounts from Halton Police say that “the complainant confirmed through CCTV that an individual had entered the business but was not sure if anything was stolen. No suspect information is available at this time.”

#5: Laptop smash and grab on Speers Road

In the early hours of Nov. 3 at approximately 4:00 a.m. a security company contacted Halton Police about a possible break-in at a business on Speers Road.

The only intel given to HRPS was that the security company received a series of alarm notifications and that a vehicle fled the scene as police arrived.

CCTV captured footage of a male suspect exiting the rear of a vehicle, and breaking a window before stealing a laptop and fleeing.

#6: Backdoor break-in

Later on the morning, at around 8:00 a.m., police responded to a residential break-and-enter. At the scene, officers noticed broken glass at the rear door. Police say that it is currently unknown if anything was taken.

All investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.