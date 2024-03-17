Halton Police crack down on illegal vehicle modifications and reckless driving

× Expand Halton Police

Halton Police issued substantial fines and penalties to two drivers yesterday in Burlington.

On March 16, at approximately 1 p.m., a driver on Plains Road and Shadeland Avenue was issued fines totalling $800 for various illegal vehicle modifications.

Police claim the driver was found to have illegally tinted windows, tinted/smoked plate covers, excessive noise, and was missing emission control equipment, specifically a catalytic converter.

Another driver was stopped on Walkers Line at Palladium Way on the same day at 3 p.m. after they were clocked at a speed of 129 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

The driver, identified as a 73-year-old Burlington resident, is now facing charges for stunt driving and has had their vehicle impounded, in addition to a suspension of their driver's license.

Halton Police say there is no excuse for such extreme speed.