Drivers charged in Oakville after Halton Police uncover safety violations in commercial vehicles

Halton Police recently conducted inspections on two commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) in Oakville that raised red flags, led two drivers to charges, and put their vehicles out of service.

During the examination by Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) Inspector Cst. Shane Barnes, it was discovered that 4 out of 6 brakes on this tractor unit were out of adjustment or inoperable. However, the pre-trip inspection had not revealed any defects.

As a result of the safety concerns, the CMV was promptly placed out of service by police and multiple charges were laid against both the driver and the associated company.

In a separate incident, another truck that was inspected by Cst. Barnes revealed the truck was transporting 3 metal coils, which were neither blocked nor braced, and lacking any securing measures within the vehicle. In addition, one of the truck's tires was found flat and off-rim.

Similar to the previous case, this CMV was placed out of service immediately. This inspection also resulted in charges being laid against both the driver and the company involved.