Halton Police use drone to locate person in crisis

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) has located a missing person in crisis using a drone to navigate a forest in Oakville. The person was found within three hours and transported to the hospital.

On Sunday, Jan. 28. at approximately 6 p.m., Halton Police received reports of a person in crisis who had gone missing in the area of Neyagawa Boulevard and Dundas Street West.

According to Halton Police, "Due to the heavily wooded areas and bodies of water in the vicinity of the search, the HRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit was deployed to assist with the use of their Remote Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS), commonly referred to as a drone."

By 9 p.m. the drone located the individual in what police referred to as "a densely wooded area." The person was then safely transported to the hospital.

Halton Police have not disclosed the name of the individual nor whether or not they were treated for injuries.

Police Chief Steve Tanner says that using the drone to locate the person in crisis "most likely saved a life."