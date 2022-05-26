Halton Region to provide additional waste collection services to help residents clean up from storm

Halton Region

Starting this week, Halton Region is adding waste collection services and waiving the yard waste tipping fee at the Halton Waste Management Site (HWMS) to assist residents in their clean up from last Saturday's (May 21, 2022) storm.

"Saturday’s storm was unexpected and left many property and business owners across our community with significant damage and debris, said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. "We are pleased to be able to provide additional waste collection services for some of the hardest hit areas and assist in getting properties cleared as quickly and smoothly as possible."

Carr also added, "Thank you to all of our local partners and first responders who have been on the ground responding to the emergency."

Halton Region is working with Local Municipalities to identify heavily impacted areas of the region and will be providing additional waste collection services starting today, Thursday May 26 to help manage the additional waste and debris caused by the storm:

Additional collection vehicles dispatched on regularly scheduled curb side collection days. (You can check your schedule online here.)

curb side collection days. (You can check your schedule online here.) Additional collection vehicles dedicated to the over-sized yard waste program (for large branches, or other debris that cannot fit in a yard waste bag or rigid container.)

Waiving the yard waste "tipping fee" at the Halton Waste Management Site (HWMS) until Sunday, June 5, 2022. There is no limit on the amount of yard waste bags and debris.

Ensure dimensions of branches are no wider than three inches in diameter, no longer than six feet in length, organized in a pile at the curb side that is 10 feet wide and 4 feet high. Use the Put Waste in Its Place Tool to ensure debris and yard waste material is properly sorted.

Collection crews will attempt to collect all yard waste and additional garbage material caused by the storm. Please be patient while collection crews clear debris in the community, actively identify high impact areas, and work as quickly as possible to collect and manage the increased demand at HWMS.

Residents in high impacted areas who have not had their material picked up can also call 311 or email [email protected]

Thank you to Halton residents and businesses for your patience and continued support and to our local municipalities for their timely response and commitment to keeping our community safe.

For more information on Halton’s curb side waste collection services, how to bundle and tie over-sized yard waste, and information on drop-off services at the Halton Waste Management Site, please visit halton.ca/waste.

For information on how to access other services related to the clean-up and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit Halton’s Storm Damage & Clean-Up webpage on halton.ca.

Residents can also call 311 or email [email protected] for any questions related to waste collection services. More information about this story is available here on Halton's website.