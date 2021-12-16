Halton Regional Police Service Officer charged by SIU

× Expand HRPS Halton Regional Police Photo: Halton Regional Police

Halton Regional Police Services announced on Dec. 16, 2021, that a constable has been charged with one count of Sexual Assault and one count of Breach of Trust by the Special Investigations Unit.

The officer is Constable David Ardrey who is a 14-year member. The charges are in relation to an incident that occurred in September 2021.

At the time the Service became aware of the incident, Chief Tanner suspended the officer from active duty, and the SIU was notified and invoked their mandate.

As the matter is now before the courts, and as required by law, no further information can be provided by the Halton Regional Police Service at this time.