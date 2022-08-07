Halton remains one of Canada’s safest large communities

Oakville News N.M. Halton Region from Mount Nemo

Halton region continues to have the lowest Crime Severity Index (CSI) of all Canadian municipalities with a population of 100,000 or more. Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) also had the highest Weighted Clearance Rate out of Ontario’s ‘Big 12’.

The findings are from Statistics Canada’s annual report on crime in Canada.

When compared to Ontario’s ‘Big 12’ police services, Halton had:

The lowest CSI (24 years in a row);

The lowest Violent CSI (24 years in a row);

The lowest Non-Violent CSI (24 years in a row);

The highest value WCR (8 years in a row);

The highest value Violent WCR (4 years in a row);

The highest value Non-Violent WCR (8 years in a row).

Police Chief Stephen Tanner used the opportunity to thank residents and HRPS for “assisting in the solving of crimes and placing community safety as a top priority.” He believes these “combined efforts make Halton region an enviable place to work, live and play.”

For a more in-depth explanation of how these statistics are reported, please visit: https://www.statcan.gc.ca/eng/subjects-start/crime_and_justice