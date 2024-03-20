Halton school boards approve 2024/2025 school year calendar

M Painchaud
School - St Thomas Aquinas 2
Both the Halton District School Board (HDSB) and the Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) have announced the final approval of the 2024-2025 school year calendar by the Ontario Ministry of Education.
Developed with input from the School Year Calendar Committee, including representatives from school communities such as parents/guardians and employee groups, the calendar was approved by the Trustees of both boards during their February Board meeting.
The first day of school for the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year will be scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.
Some highlights for next year's school calendar include some small changes from last year:
- The first day of school is set for a Wednesday due to Labour Day's early calendar placement, with Sept. 3 being designated a P.A. day for elementary and secondary teachers in both boards
- All P.A. days this coming year have been synchronized between both the public and Catholic boards
- Family Day weekend in February sees the return of a Friday P.A. Day, making it a 4-day weekend for students
- March Break occurs slightly earlier than normal, set next year for March 10-14, 2025
Key features of the calendar include Professional Activity (PA) Days for staff, school breaks, and holidays.
The full 2024-2025 school year calendars can be read online here:
These dates are being provided to schools to be shared with students and parents/guardians and are also posted on each school board’s website.
Additional resources and information, including alternate calendars for download can be found online.