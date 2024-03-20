Halton school boards approve 2024/2025 school year calendar

× Expand M Painchaud School - St Thomas Aquinas 2 School - St Thomas Aquinas 2

Both the Halton District School Board (HDSB) and the Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) have announced the final approval of the 2024-2025 school year calendar by the Ontario Ministry of Education.

Developed with input from the School Year Calendar Committee, including representatives from school communities such as parents/guardians and employee groups, the calendar was approved by the Trustees of both boards during their February Board meeting.

The first day of school for the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year will be scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Some highlights for next year's school calendar include some small changes from last year:

The first day of school is set for a Wednesday due to Labour Day's early calendar placement, with Sept. 3 being designated a P.A. day for elementary and secondary teachers in both boards All P.A. days this coming year have been synchronized between both the public and Catholic boards Family Day weekend in February sees the return of a Friday P.A. Day, making it a 4-day weekend for students March Break occurs slightly earlier than normal, set next year for March 10-14, 2025

Key features of the calendar include Professional Activity (PA) Days for staff, school breaks, and holidays.

The full 2024-2025 school year calendars can be read online here:

These dates are being provided to schools to be shared with students and parents/guardians and are also posted on each school board’s website.

Additional resources and information, including alternate calendars for download can be found online.