Halton's school boards welcome students ahead of the school year

With students and parents alike preparing for the first day of school in the coming weeks, both Halton District School Board (HDSB) and Halton Catholic District School Board (HDCSB) are excited to welcome students back for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Halton District School Board

For students attending Halton District School Board, students in Grades 1-12 will begin the school year on Wednesday, September 6th.

There's still time to register your child(ren) in a school apart of the Halton District School Board. The Board's Welcome Centre supports new and/or returning families to the board's growing community.

Third-party partnerships with the school board make it possible for them to offer Before and After School programs in schools. Children between the ages of 3.8 to 6 years old and 6 to 12 years old are eligible to attend. The programs are operated by community childcare providers.

The school board's calendar containing all holidays, PA days and breaks is available online.

For more detailed information related to specific schools, programs, and services, please visit the Halton District School Boards website.

Halton Catholic District School Board

For students attending Halton Catholic District School Board, Grades 1-12 students will begin the school year on Wednesday, September 6th. Parents and guardians of Kindergarten students will receive information about their start date directly from their respective school with more information on the first day back.

You still have time to register your child(ren) if they are just entering schooling for the first time or are transferring from another school board.

Child Care and Before & After School programs are available in the HCDSB and are operated by non-profit and established community childcare operators.

The school board's calendar containing all holidays, PA days and breaks is available online.

For more detailed information related to specific schools, programs, and services, please visit the Halton Catholic District School Boards website.

Bus information

Both school boards use the Halton Student Transportation Services (HSTS). All student bus information, including bus stop times, delays and cancellations, stop location and route numbers can be found on the HSTS website.

As the traffic around schools begins to increase in the weeks ahead, the two school boards would like to remind all motorists to exercise caution when driving near school zones, crosswalks and school buses.