Hamilton man charged with 40 break-in offences across Oakville and Burlington

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) – 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) with the assistance of 2 District CIB has concluded a week-long investigation in relation to a series of garage and shed break-ins, and vehicle entries in Burlington and Oakville.

Since May 23, 2021, a total of 37 incidents were reported where vehicles, garages and outdoor sheds were entered. In many incidents, the accused used the garage door opener stolen from the vehicle in the victim’s driveway in order to gain entry to the garage.

Multiple items were stolen through the course of these entries, including high-end bicycles and tools. The accused was also using a stolen vehicle to perpetrate these crimes.

On June 2, 2021, a 28-year-old male from Hamilton was arrested at a Hamilton residence. He has been charged with the following offences:

Break and Enter (11 counts)

Theft Under $5000 (4 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (13 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (3 counts)

Trespass at Night (6 counts)

Fraud Under $5000

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Trafficking Stolen Property

A Criminal Code search warrant was executed as a result of the investigation and approximately $70,000 worth of stolen property was recovered. The suspect has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigation is continuing in efforts to identify other possible suspects in regards to these incidents. Anyone with information regarding this investigation or wishing to enquire about any recovered stolen property is asked to contact the following investigators:

D/Cst Cole Richards - 3 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2345.

D/Cst Mark Bingham – 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2268.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

We would like to remind our community of the following tips to help prevent becoming a victim to these types of crimes:

Ensure your vehicle doors are always locked

Always roll up your windows

Remove all valuables from your vehicle

Leave an exterior light on to illuminate your driveway at night

Remove your garage door opener

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.