Hampshire Gate McDonald's employee tests positive for COVID-19

On Friday, September 4th, an employee from 2510 Hampshire Gate, Oakville, Ontario, reported that they tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party. We are working to ensure our timeline to reopen happens as quickly and safely as possible as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s, and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities.

All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available. The employee worked their last shift on August 28th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For any guests who may have visited the restaurant on August 28th, please take directions from the experts at Ontario Public Health by visiting their website at: https://www.publichealthontario.ca/en/diseases-and-conditions/infectious-diseases/respiratory-diseases/novel-coronavirus.

In addition to our existing high standards of cleanliness, restaurants continue to demonstrate our Safety+ commitment, which includes enhanced safety measures to ensure every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for our guests and employees. These measures include:

· Hand sanitizer dispensers available inside the restaurant

· High-touch surfaces and guest tables will be kept clean and sanitized

· Floor markers to help guests keep their distance from one other

· Front counters are fitted with protective screens

· Clearly marked tables for dine-in to respect physical distancing

· The number of guests permitted inside a restaurant at one time will be limited based on restaurant size. This also applies to outdoor seating spaces

· Employees will wear gloves for taking payment and serving guests, and wear masks at all times while working in the restaurant

o For everyone’s safety, we encourage guests to wear a mask or face covering when using our premises

· Contactless payment options are available at the restaurant, and guests can also order using the McDonald’s mobile app and pay on their phone

Maintaining the health and well-being of our crew and guests is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor and adapt measures, where necessary.

We continue to work with the local health authorities to support our people and our guests, and look forward to getting back to serving our community as soon as we can.