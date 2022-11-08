Policing of hate crime comes under the microscope

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Hate/bias motivated crime rates soared during the pandemic, and still remain high. In a bid to know whether they are rigorously and thoroughly investigating all reports of hate and/or bias motivated incidents and supporting those affected by it, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has enlisted the help of a prominent Ontario consultant who specializes in this field.

Dr. Barbara Perry is the Director of the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism and her groundbreaking work has been recognized all over the world. She has been called in to ensure that the HRPS "is fulfilling its mandate in this key area of policing."

Dr. Perry's study will analyze HRPS’ policy mandates, reporting mechanisms, and annual reports. It will also feature interviews with members of the HRPS, and those in our community who are most likely to be subjected to or impacted by hate.

An important part of the study is participation from residents - it would help understand "broader community perceptions regarding HRPS’ management of hate crime."

Dr. Perry is inviting you, and those who live in Halton or who have had interactions with the HRPS in the context of hate and/or bias motivated incidents, to participate in a short, confidential survey.

Click here to take the survey. The deadline to participate is December 2, 2022.